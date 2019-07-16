Asking job applicant’s personal information now illegal

The Employment Ministry said Tuesday that a revised hiring law prohibits employers from collecting information irrelevant to job performance and engaging in behavior that may hurt fairness in employment practices.
Asking about a job applicant’s weight, height, place of birth, marital status and assets is subject to a fine of up to 5 million won ($4,200) under the new law, unless it is relevant to the job. Personal information about the applicant’s family members, such as their level of education and occupation is also off-limits.
The revised law also imposes a fine of up to 30 million won for those who solicit or coerce hiring, or exchange money, gifts or services in the hiring process.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)