Seo Dong-joo wins 2019 LMoA Young Artist Award

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Jul 16, 2019 - 18:29
  • Updated : Jul 16, 2019 - 18:29

Artist Seo Dong-joo has won the 2019 LMoA Young Artist Award, the Lotte Museum of Art’s annual award for an up-and-coming artist in South Korea.

Seo, the winner of the inaugural award, will be given 20 million won ($16,949) toward his next projects. He will also hold a preview exhibition later this year at the Lotte Museum of Art, where he will introduce new works. Next year, Seo will have two separate exhibitions where his new and past works will be shown.

Artist Seo Dong-joo (Hyundai Motor Group)

Seo, 37, received a bachelor’s degree in visual design from Kookmin University and a master’s degree from Freie Universitat Berlin.

In 2019, Seo’s “A Thousand Horizons” won the Hyundai Motor Group’s VH Award, or Vision Hall Award, a prize granted to recognize innovative media work.

Last year, Seo co-produced “Time Is Gold Is Time,” a temporary merry-go-round installation in the main hall of Amorepacific’s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. 



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)


