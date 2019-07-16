Moon's meeting with party leaders set for Thursday

NATIONAL

Five political parties agreed Tuesday to hold a meeting among President Moon Jae-in and their party leaders later this week to discuss Japan's export curbs on South Korea and other pending issues.



The meeting is scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to secretary-generals from the ruling Democratic Party and four opposition parties.







President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

"The five parties agreed on bipartisan efforts to minimize the impact of Japan's export curbs on the Korean economy and resolve the issue in the shortest time possible amid unprecedented trade tension between both countries," Rep. Yun Ho-jong of the DP told reporters.During the meeting, the participants will listen to the government's briefing on Japan's export curbs and discuss bipartisan responses, as well as other pending issues.Hwang Kyo-ahn, chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, proposed a meeting with Moon on Monday to discuss the country's response to Japan's export curbs.Hours after his proposal, Moon's office said the president is all set to hold a group meeting with the party leaders.It will be Moon's first meeting with party leaders since March 2018.The party leaders will gather together to discuss pending issues for the first time following a political stalemate sparked by controversy to put reform bills on the fast track.The talks point to urgency in making bipartisan efforts to tackle Japan's export restrictions.Japan began applying stricter export rules on South Korea for three key materials needed for making chips and displays on July 4 in apparent response to Seoul's handling of a wartime forced labor issue.Tokyo is pushing to remove South Korea from a list of trusted buyers, which could negatively affect the supply of other key materials needed for making smartphones, televisions and other industrial materials.In May, Moon proposed a meeting with party chiefs to discuss Seoul's potential plan to send food aid to North Korea. But the LKP rejected it, demanding a one-on-one meeting between Moon and its chief Hwang.As the parties agreed not to limit the scope of agenda for Thursday's meeting, the participants may discuss North Korea's nuclear problem and other issues such as an extra budget bill and an election reform. (Yonhap)