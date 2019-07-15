BTS wraps up Japan stadium tour

Following its tour of the Americas and Europe, BTS performed for 210,000 fans in Japan as part of its “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour. The band held concerts in Osaka from July 6-7 and in Shizuoka on Saturday and Sunday.
|BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
The seven members performed “Dionysus,” “Not Today,” “Interlude: Wings,” solo tracks and the Japanese version of “Boy With Luv,” released July 3.
The July 14 performance was broadcast live at 277 cinemas across Japan.
“We thank Army (BTS’ fandom) for supporting us from the debut album to the recent single release,” BTS said after wrapping up the tour.
“Being with Army is the best moment for us. We are happy that you enjoyed the concert. We will not forget this moment.”
On Oct. 11, BTS will hold a concert at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the first foreign band to perform at a stadium in the nation.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)