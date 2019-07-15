S. Korean business card app launches LinkedIn-like service

BUSINESS

(Drama & Company)

The maker of South Korean business card app Remember launched a new business networking service Monday, targeting corporate recruiters and job seekers in hopes of competing with LinkedIn in the country’s hiring market.Drama & Company, the Seoul-based tech firm that developed the Remember app, said it was introducing Remember Career to connect companies’ PR managers with Remember app users.Once the users post their job profiles and resumes on Remember Career, recruiters can find the information through a search. Remember said the personal data was available only to recruiters who pay for the service.“Remember had focused on helping people manage their business networks by organizing business cards,” said Drama & Company chief Choi Jae-ho. “Now we will provide better employment opportunities and improve our users’ careers.”According to Remember, the majority of its users are midlevel managers with about 10 years of experience.Since its establishment in 2013, Remember said, about 3 million people in Korea have used the app to register their business cards.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)