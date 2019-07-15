Japanese man accused of illegally filming women’s water polo players

On Sunday the Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station booked the Japanese man, 37, on suspicion of violating laws on sex crimes.
|(Yonhap)
Police suspect the man of sneaking into an area restricted to women’s water polo players and taking illicit footage of the bodies of an unspecified number of athletes. The situation was reported to the police by another spectator.
The suspect is scheduled to return to Japan on Monday after undergoing police questioning.
Police said they will review whether to refer the case to the prosecution.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)