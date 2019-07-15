Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Japanese man accused of illegally filming women’s water polo players

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 15, 2019 - 10:35
  • Updated : Jul 15, 2019 - 15:07

A Japanese spectator at a FINA World Championships women’s water polo game is accused of filming players illicitly in a restricted area, according to police.

On Sunday the Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station booked the Japanese man, 37, on suspicion of violating laws on sex crimes. 


(Yonhap)

Police suspect the man of sneaking into an area restricted to women’s water polo players and taking illicit footage of the bodies of an unspecified number of athletes. The situation was reported to the police by another spectator.

The suspect is scheduled to return to Japan on Monday after undergoing police questioning.

Police said they will review whether to refer the case to the prosecution.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114