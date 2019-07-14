[Newsmaker] Exploiting disadvantaged teens for sex to be punished by law

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

People who incite suicides and adults who have “consensual” sex with teenagers under the age of 16 will be punished under newly revised laws, the police said Sunday.The Korean National Police Agency said it will strictly enforce violations of both laws, the act on protecting juveniles from sexual abuse and the act on preventing suicide. The amendments take effect Tuesday.Under the revised law on sexual abuse, adults who have sexual intercourse with teens aged between 13 and 16 by taking advantage of the teenagers’ “poor” circumstances can be sentenced to at least three years in jail, regardless of whether there was consent.Those circumstances could refer to mental, physical or financial difficulties -- for example, teenagers who have run away from troubled homes would be protected under the revised law.There have been cases in which offenders provided accommodations and pocket money to teenage runaways in return for sex, but avoided punishment by arguing the minors consented. Until now, that was a valid legal defense.Previously, adults who sexually exploited teenagers between 13 and 16 could only face punishment if rape or other forcible sex acts could be proven. “Unlawful sexual intercourse under consent” was only punishable by law when the victims were under 13.With the changes in place, the police plan to carry out a campaign to prevent this category of sexual offenses and sternly deal with them. People who report the offenses can receive rewards of up to 1 million won, they said.Starting Tuesday, the police will also carry out an intensive crackdown on online activities that incite suicide.Anyone who recruits people for group suicides and shares information for that purpose can face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 20 million won. Sharing photos or videos online about specific ways to end one’s life can also incur similar penalties.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)