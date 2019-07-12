Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Samsung heir returns from Japan amid trade row

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 12, 2019 - 23:52
  • Updated : Jul 12, 2019 - 23:52

Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong returned Friday from Japan amid the neighboring nation's curbs on high-tech exports to South Korea. 

Yonhap


The heir apparent of Korea's biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, flew to Tokyo on Sunday, three days after Japan implemented export restrictions on three key materials used for making chips and displays. 

Lee traveled to Japan in an effort to resolve any potential fallout from the restrictions. He didn't answer questions from reporters about the outcome of his visit when he arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul late Friday night.

Over the weekend, he is expected to meet with executives to share the results of his trip and discuss how to cope with an extended bilateral trade row. (Yonhap)

 



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114