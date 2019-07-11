Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Online shopping hits record high

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jul 11, 2019 - 18:39
  • Updated : Jul 11, 2019 - 18:39






The total value of online shopping in South Korea hit a record high in May, government data showed, in the latest sign that a growing number of people are using computers and mobile devices to buy more things, from clothes to electronic goods.

Total online transactions reached 11.26 trillion won ($9.6 billion) in May, up 19.8 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The reading was the highest since January 2001, when the statistics office started collecting data on online shopping. (Yonhap)







