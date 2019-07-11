Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior

ENTERTAINMENT

Kangin, a scandal-ridden member of long-running K-pop boy band Super Junior, said Thursday he will leave the team, ending his 14-year membership.The 34-year-old, whose real name is Kim Young-woon, broke the news on his Instagram account."I decided to leave behind the title, Super Junior, with which I spent a long time," he said."I have been all too sorry for other members ... but couldn't make up my mind quickly due to people who steadfastly support me," he said. "But I finally decided that this decision cannot be further delayed while watching the members suffering unnecessary issues because of my trouble," he added.Since his debut with Super Junior in 2005, Kangin has been entangled in a series of criminal scandals. He was booked by the police for allegedly using violence in September 2009 and caught in a hit-and-run accident after driving under the influence the next month.He was again booked by the police over allegations he evaded his duty as a reserve force member in 2015. The next year, Kangin was again punished for driving under the influence before he was accused of using violence against a woman in 2017.As persisting scandals ruined his reputation, he and another member Sungmin were eliminated from the lineup for Super Junior's new album set to be released in the second half of 2019."Above all, I am most sorry to E.L.F, which has always showed the love that we don't deserve for the length of 14 years," Kangin said, referring to the group's fandom while wishing luck for Super Junior's future. (Yonhap)