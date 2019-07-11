[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(US)Opened July 2Action, Adventure, Sci-FiDirected by Jon WattsPeter Parker (Tom Holland), aka Spider-Man, is unsure of himself and is torn between wanting a normal life as a high school student and shouldering his responsibilities as a superhero. Peter decides to use a school field trip to Europe to get close to Michelle “MJ” Jones (Zendaya), but troubles follow, as well as a run-in with a mysterious superhero, “Mysterio” Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal).(US)Opened May 23Adventure, Comedy, FamilyDirected by Guy RitchieAladdin (Mena Massoud) is an impoverished but kindhearted soul who unwittingly falls in love with the sultan’s daughter Jasmine (Naomi Scott). The nefarious vicar Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) seeks a magical lamp that will help him take over the kingdom and sends Aladdin to a cave to fetch it. When the cave collapses, Aladdin accidentally finds that the lamp holds an all-powerful genie (Will Smith) who grants three wishes.(US)Opened June 20Animation, Adventure, ComedyDirected by Josh CooleyWhen Bonnie’s (Madeleine McGraw) beloved new craft-project-turned-toy Forky (Tony Hale) declares himself “trash” and not a toy, Woody (Tom Hanks) takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts).(Korea)Opened May 30Drama, Black ComedyDirected by Bong Joon-hoThe Kims, a poor, jobless family of four, work their way into the wealthy, glamorous Park family by landing jobs via deceitful means. They earn the affection of the Parks, who are worlds apart from them and yet somewhat alike. Their new way of life is turned upside down when an unexpected visitor comes knocking on the door, kicking off a series of unexpected events.