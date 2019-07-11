BTS' 'IDOL' music video hits 500 m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

The music video of K-pop super band BTS' hit song "IDOL" surpassed 500 million YouTube views Thursday, the band's fifth music video to accomplish the feat.The hypnotic music video off the band's previous album "Love Yourself: Answer," released in August last year, hit the milestone early Thursday morning, according to Big Hit Entertainment.BTS shortly released another version of the "IDOL" music video, featuring iconic American female rapper Nicki Minaj. The second music video also has garnered nearly 80 million YouTube views as of Thursday.It is the band's fifth music video to have surpassed the 500 million mark, including "DNA," with more than 700 million hits, "Fire" and "Fake Love."Upon its release last year, "IDOL" debuted at 11th on the highly competitive Billboard Hot 100 single chart and its album topped the Billboard 200 album chart. (Yonhap)