[Graphic News] Games led sharp growth in Korea‘s cultural exports in 2017

South Korea’s exports of cultural goods jumped about 47 percent year-on-year in 2017, led by games, K-pop and publishing, an official survey showed.The combined overseas sales in nine culture and entertainment sectors reached about $8.81 billion, up 46.7 percent from the previous year, according to the annual content industry statistics published by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The figure compares with the country‘s overall export growth that year of 15.8 percent.The industries surveyed were movies, broadcasting, publishing, music, games, cartoons, animation, advertising, characters, knowledge information and content solutions. (Yonhap)