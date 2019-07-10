Man faces arrest for stabbing wife, daughter to death

Police said the man, identified only by his surname Lee, is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, 56, and daughter, 29, at their home in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 8 a.m. Sunday.
|(Yonhap)
Police were alerted to the case Tuesday by the wife’s brother and friend, who visited Lee’s residence and saw the bodies. The witnesses said Lee opened the door voluntarily.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the wife and daughter dead in the living room with multiple stab wounds.
During questioning, Lee told police he was “afraid (his) wife would divorce him for a wealthier man,” while he “would have no income after retiring.”
Lee also said he stabbed his wife in their bedroom while she was asleep, and followed her as she ran off to the living room, where he stabbed her multiple times more. When his daughter came out of her room, he stabbed her out of fear that she would report him to police.
In an investigation that followed, police discovered Lee had taken anti-depressants for about two months six or seven years ago and that he was also prescribed medication recently at a psychiatric clinic for insomnia and loss of appetite.
Police said there is a possibility that Lee murdered his family out of delusion. But according to a profiler, Lee is unlikely to be a schizophrenic.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)