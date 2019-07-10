Lotte shares stagger on anti-Japanese sentiment

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Shares of Lotte Group subsidiaries continued to stagger Wednesday following anti-Japanese sentiments due to trade restrictions on exports of key raw materials to local tech conglomerates.The retail giant with its owner family’s roots in Japan is in hot water due to its association with popular Japanese brands including Uniqlo and Asahi.Shares of Lotte Corp., holding company of Lotte Group, dropped nearly 1.5 percent from the previous session to 40,450 won ($34.22) around noon.Lotte Shopping, which holds a 49 percent stake in FRL Korea, the local subsidiary of Fast Retailing Group that owns Uniqlo, saw its shares drop 1.66 percent from the previous close to 148,500 won around 1 p.m. The share price of Lotte’s key retail arm has dropped for three consecutive trading days.Lotte Chilsung, which established a joint venture with Japan’s major beer company Asahi Group Holdings, also saw its share price fall nearly 2 percent to 157,000 around noon.Lotte International, which owns 40 percent stake in Muji, is not a listed company.Even affiliates with less connection to Japanese brands in terms of retail, such as Lotte Chemical saw the share price fall 0.4 percent to 249,000.Unlike stocks related to Lotte, the latest consumer sentiment sparked a rally in stocks of firms that consumers see as domestic alternatives to Japanese products and brands.Hite Jinro, a major liquor producer, saw its shares rise 1.16 percent to 21,850 won around 2 p.m. The share price has been rising for two consecutive days.But shares of Shinsung Tongsang, the firm behind local fashion brand Topten, dropped 2.84 percent to 1,370 won in the same period, failing to extend its gains from Tuesday. Its shares had spiked 18.75 percent the previous day.On categorizing the shares through consumer sentiments, analysts warned investors to take a cautious approach.“It is true that anti-Japanese sentiment is affecting the stock market, but it is not certain that it will lead to a drop in the firms’ overall performance and sales,” Hwang Se-woon, a senior researcher at Korea Capital Market Institute said.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)