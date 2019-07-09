Go to Mobile Version

1 dead, 5 saved after fishing boat capsizes off south coast

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 9, 2019 - 09:44
  • Updated : Jul 9, 2019 - 09:44

One fisherman died after a fishing boat with six people aboard capsized off the south coast of South Korea on Tuesday, maritime police said.

The 8.55-ton Minseong-ho capsized in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Maemul Island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, around 3:42 a.m. The 24-year-old Sri Lankan fisherman was found dead inside the boat, while the remaining five fishermen were rescued.


(Yonhap)

After hearing a radio call from the Tongyeong Fishery Communications Bureau that the boat had overturned, the Coast Guard sent 26 patrol boats, four airplanes, a Navy vessel and three other fishing boats to the scene to save the crew members.

At the time of the accident, the boat was sailing in high waves of 2-2.5 meters. The Coast Guard said the boat overturned while using a sonar fish detector, adding it is looking into what caused the boat to capsize. (Yonhap)

 



