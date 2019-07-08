[Diplomatic circuit] French Chamber to host Bastille Day gala

NATIONAL

The French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry together with the French Embassy in Korea will host their annual Bastille Day event Friday.More than 500 guests will take part in this biggest event of the year for the French Korean community, a celebration of French culture.Bastille Day, France’s national day, commemorates the anniversary of the storming of theBastille on July 14, 1789, a turning point in the French Revolution, as well as the Fete de la Federation, a celebration of national unity that began July 14, 1790.The event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight on the Floating Island near Banpo Bridge on the Han River in Seoul and will feature fireworks displays as well as booths offering French cheese, wine, champagne and crepes.TV celebrity and professor Ida Daussy, who has lived in South Korea for the past 27 years, and Fabien Yoon, a model and TV host, will moderate the event.There will also be a performance by Korean jazz singer Alley with her accordionist Jehee, who studied at the CIM, the first jazz school in France, according to the FKCCI.(hnpark@heraldcorp.com)