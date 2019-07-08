Go to Mobile Version

[Diplomatic circuit] Yang In-mo to lead Honorary Consular Corps of Korea

By Park Han-na
  • Published : Jul 8, 2019 - 17:20
  • Updated : Jul 8, 2019 - 17:20

Former Samsung Executive Yang In-mo was elected as the new dean of the Honorary Consular Corps of Korea, an organization of diplomats promoting friendship and cooperation among countries.

Yang, the honorary consul general of Croatia to Korea, started his two-year term as the sixth dean of the corps on July 1, after a unanimous vote at a regular annual meeting on June 26. 



Yang In-mo



The corps of honorary consuls in Korea consists of honorary consuls in the private sector appointed by foreign governments. There are 127 honorary consuls representing 102 countries as of July 2019.

Yang has been the honorary consul of Croatia since 2007. He served as a Samsung Engineering vice chairman from 2003 to 2004 and president and CEO from 1996 to 2002.

