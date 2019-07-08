Rival parties to send delegation to Japan over Tokyo’s export curbs

NATIONAL

Rival parties agreed Monday to send a delegation to Japan this month as part of efforts to help resolve the problem of Tokyo’s export curbs over a historical issue.



They also decided to adopt a parliamentary resolution during the ongoing extraordinary session that calls on Japan to retract the apparent retaliatory measure.



The agreement came at a meeting of National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the floor leaders of three political parties.







National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang (2nd from L) poses for a photo with the floor leaders of three rival parties at the National Assembly on July 8, 2019, before their meeting. (Yonhap)

“Moon proposed sending a bipartisan delegation to Japan. Without disagreement, the floor leaders decided to do so this month,” Rep. Lee In-young, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, told reporters.Japan has restricted exports of some high-tech materials to South Korea since late last week in apparent response to rulings by the Supreme Court here ordering Japanese firms to compensate victims of Tokyo’s wartime forced labor. (Yonhap)