Senior journalist accused of taking upskirt photo in subway

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station is investigating the senior journalist, suspected of having taken the photo without the woman’s knowledge at Yeongdeungpo-gu Office Station at around 11:55 p.m. last Wednesday.
|(Yonhap)
The police caught the man, a former news anchor at a major TV broadcaster, at the scene after a member of the public reported the incident to the police.
The suspect denied the allegations, but a secretly taken photo was discovered on his phone, according to local media reports.
