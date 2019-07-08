Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Senior journalist accused of taking upskirt photo in subway

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Jul 8, 2019 - 10:46
  • Updated : Jul 8, 2019 - 10:46

The police said Monday that they have booked a journalist on suspicion that he secretly took a photo of the lower part of a woman’s body at a subway station.

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station is investigating the senior journalist, suspected of having taken the photo without the woman’s knowledge at Yeongdeungpo-gu Office Station at around 11:55 p.m. last Wednesday. 

(Yonhap)

The police caught the man, a former news anchor at a major TV broadcaster, at the scene after a member of the public reported the incident to the police.

The suspect denied the allegations, but a secretly taken photo was discovered on his phone, according to local media reports.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114