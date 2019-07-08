Senior journalist accused of taking upskirt photo in subway

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The police said Monday that they have booked a journalist on suspicion that he secretly took a photo of the lower part of a woman’s body at a subway station.The Yeongdeungpo Police Station is investigating the senior journalist, suspected of having taken the photo without the woman’s knowledge at Yeongdeungpo-gu Office Station at around 11:55 p.m. last Wednesday.The police caught the man, a former news anchor at a major TV broadcaster, at the scene after a member of the public reported the incident to the police.The suspect denied the allegations, but a secretly taken photo was discovered on his phone, according to local media reports.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)