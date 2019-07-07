Song Hye-kyo makes first appearance after divorce announcement

LIFE&STYLE

Actress Song Hye-kyo poess for pictures at an event promoting South Korean cosmetic brand Sulwhasoo, held on Saturday in Sanya, a China’s Hainan Island. (Harper‘s Bazaar Hong Kong‘s Instagram)

Actress Song Hye-kyo made her first official public appearance on Saturday, about a week after her husband, Song Joong-ki, announced that he had filed for divorce.On July 6 the actress attended an event in Sanya, on the Chinese island of Hainan, to promote South Korean cosmetic brand Sulwhasoo.Photos of her at the event immediately went viral as Harper’s Bazaar Hong Kong shared them on its Instagram page.The pending divorce between the two was announced June 27 through Song Joong-ki’s legal representative.Song Hye-kyo also released a statement, citing differences in personality as the reason for the breakup.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)