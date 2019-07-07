2019 IYF World Culture Camp kicks off in Busan

Inviting some 4,000 participants from about 60 countries, the annual event offers a wide variety of programs this year, including performances by distinguished musicians, lectures, visits to tourist attractions, and academic sessions.
“A strong mindset capable of overcoming difficulties is formed by pushing one’s limits. By taking part in the IYF programs, students will become stronger and enjoy happiness. Students who have become strong and bright through the IYF will lead the world in the future”, said IYF Chairman Park Moon-taek.
In its 22nd edition, the World Culture Camp runs through July 18 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center and Taekwondown in North Jeolla Province.
The first week of the camp takes place at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center and Haeundae Beach.
During the first week, the 5-km IYF Mini Marathon will be held at Haeundae Beach for students.
The Gracias Choir performs at Haeundae Beach in Busan during the opening ceremony of the annual IYF World Culture Camp on Sunday. (International Youth Fellowship)
The second week of camp will take place at the Taekwondowon in Muju, North Jeolla Province.
As part of the program, students will attend a lecture on better understanding the world and discovering the true purpose and value of life and happiness.
The program includes a concert by world-class Russian musicians and the Gracias Choir, which performed at the opening ceremony.
To experience Korean culture firsthand, participants will be assigned to homestays over the weekend.
Visits to major cities -- Busan, Seoul, Daegu, and Incheon -- and sessions in which participants get to learn taekwondo, Korean painting, Korean cooking and K-pop dance have also been arranged.
In addition, the seventh World Education Leaders Forum will be held at Busan National University on Wednesday, attended by 100 university chancellors from 30 countries. It will serve as a platform for participants to share their experience with character education and discuss new possibilities in the field.
The ninth World Minister of Youth Forum will be held under the theme of “Tackling Youth Problems and Cultivating Global Leaders” at Nurimaru APEC House in Busan on Thursday. Youth ministers from 27 countries will join the forum to address concerns and problems related to youths.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)