BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service

BIGBANG's main rapper, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, started his two-year mandatory military service as a conscripted police officer in February 2017. But the 32-year-old was kicked out of the police four months later after he was discovered to have smoked marijuana multiple times in 2016.
|(Yonhap)
In July 2017, T.O.P was found guilty of smoking weed and received a 10-month jail term with a two-year probation, and he was placed as a public service worker at Yongsan Ward Office in central in January 2018.
T.O.P's release from military service comes at a tumultuous time for his five-member boy band and talent agency YG Entertainment amid a widening probe into a nightclub associated with its former member, Seungri.
Three other BIGBANG members -- G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung -- are currently serving their mandatory military service.
Seungri, who hasn't completed his service, was dispelled from the band and YG Entertainment after a nightclub associated with him came under investigation over drug use and sexual abuse.
Last month, K-pop guru Yang Hyun-suk resigned from his posts as CEO and chief producer of YG Entertainment over festering drug issues involving its artists. (Yonhap)