Amid heat wave, beaches nationwide crowded with people

NATIONAL

South Koreans rushed to major beaches and wooded valleys Saturday as a summer heat wave gripped the nation.



A heat wave warning was issued in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and many other parts of the country, with the daytime high exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.



Beaches along the east coast in Gangwon Province were crowded with those seeking to escape the scorching heat on the first weekend since they opened to the public for the summer season.





Sokcho beach in Gangwon Province is crowded with people on Saturday. (Yonhap)

An estimated 12,000 people visited Sokcho Beach before noon alone. Twenty two other beaches in the province drew many people as well.People enjoyed sunbathing and surfing at 11 beaches, designated by the Jeju provincial government, on Jeju Island.The valley of the Mount Songni park in Boeun, North Chungcheong Province, was packed with more than 4,000 visitors in the morning.The state weather agency said the heat wave will continue through Sunday, with the daytime high expected to reach 22-33 degrees Celsius across the nation.





(Yonhap)