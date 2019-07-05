Ivanka Trump makes headlines by donning Korean designer’s dress

LIFE&STYLE

White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump turned heads during her recent visit to South Korea by wearing a dress designed by a Korean designer.Trump, known as a fashion enthusiast, arrived in Korea with US President Donald Trump last Saturday. During a forum held Sunday to discuss gender role issues at Grand Hyatt Seoul, she sported an ivory coat-style dress.The dress was designed by designer Jong Go-en who leads her namesake label Goen.J. The creation was a part of the 2019 Resort Collection, priced at 790,000 won ($674).The dress’ highlight is the elegant ruffle details on the sleeves. According to the design note, the ruffles were made with chiffon and tweed bonding, creating a simple yet lovely look.Ivanka Trump matched her ivory-color heels and a golden broach with the dress, perfecting an elegant first lady style.According to the label, the first daughter purchased the dress herself from luxury goods online shopping website Farfetch a few days before the visit. Designer Jong said she was surprised to see her name on the purchase list.Choosing a local designer’s creation for a visit to another country is a classical fashion diplomacy strategy, practiced by many political or business figures.Goen.J is an internationally famous Korean brand. Designer Jong won the TV audition show “Project Runway Korea 2” on OnStyle in 2010.In 2012, Jong launched the label. Goen.J is distributed through online and offline select shops spread out across more than 20 nations, including Opening Ceremony, Harvey Nichols, Yoox and more. The label will soon open a flagship store in southern Seoul.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)