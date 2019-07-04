[Newsmaker] Main opposition floor leader accuses Moon administration of abusing democracy

“I can’t erase the thought that the Moon administration is abusing democracy to achieve absolute power rather than standing for citizens’ freedom and basic rights. This coincides with what the Economist referred to as ‘new dictatorship,’” Na said in a parliamentary speech for the June extraordinary session.
Na was the second of the three floor leaders to deliver a speech for the June extraordinary session.
|Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won delivers a parliamentary speech during the June extraordinary session at the National Assembly on Thursday. (Yonhap)
“The past two years under the Moon Jae-in administration was a continuation of suppression and hushing up of those critical (of the administration). It labels those critical of the administration as tyrants, the privileged and deep-rooted corruption,” Na said.
Bashing the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- one of the two biggest labor unions here with some 1 million members -- as being “above the law,” Na vowed to pass a bill enforcing the union’s social responsibility.
Tension has been running high between the business and labor sectors in finalizing next year’s minimum hourly wage. Labor unions are also urging the government to rescind the revised labor law.
“The Moon Jae-in administration claims to be pro-labor, but this is wrong. The Moon Jae-in government’s labor policy is pro-union and pro-Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- which is the most anti-labor policy,” Na said.
Describing the Moon government as being swayed by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, Na said she would focus on labor reform to “ensure a responsible labor union rather than a hard-line labor union; a labor union that exists for the rights and interests of workers rather than an aristocratic labor union.”
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)