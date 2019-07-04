[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

The Caribbean Bay water park at Everland is celebrating summer with a 50-day Mega Wave Festival.The festival, which kicked off June 21 and runs through Aug. 18, offers flyboard performances and other fun events for visitors of all ages. The Mega Pool Party music festival, which takes place at the wave pool and features popular acts like Mamamoo and DinDin, is one of the highlights.Outdoor attractions such as the Aqualoop and Water Bobsleigh will be rolled out Saturday. For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit the homepage at www.everland.com.The festival programs contain events related to lotus flowers, such as making paper lotus flowers and lotus flower soap.The festival takes place near popular tourist destinations in the historic county of Buyeo, including several Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-660 AD) cultural historic sites such as the Baekje Wangneungwon (royal mausoleum), Nakhwaam, and the Baekje Historic Museum.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge. There is are additional fees for hands-on programs.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.lotusfestival.kr) is only in Korean.Jeonju Hanok Village is holding the “Walk with a King” tour every Saturday through Oct. 26, with the exception of Aug. 3 and 8.Each tour is open to up to 100 people. A guide will take you around the beautiful city of Jeonju, including a spot that offers a breathtaking view of the Gyeonggijeon Shrine.Admission is 10,000 won per person and the hours are 8 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. Tours are open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambiance created by lighting. Visitors can enjoy a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places.It continues until Oct. 31, and admission is 6,000 won per person.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.The Daejeon Saturday Festival offers things to eat, see, enjoy, buy and play.It runs every Saturday until Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.Attractions include the Daejeon Jungang Market (open at night only during the festival), the Sky Road EDM party, flea markets, street events, DJing, outdoor clubs and food trucks.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.