WINNER stages seven-city tour in Japan

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Four-piece K-pop boy band WINNER has started its sixth Japanese tour that will take it to seven cities, its management agency said Thursday.As the first leg of its "WINNER Japan Tour 2019," the group held a concert at Nakano Sun Plaza Hall in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to YG Entertainment.During the two-hour concert, WINNER performed 25 songs, including its latest number "Ah Yeah," "Really Really" and "Everyday.""We want to show our maturity on this tour, as well as our best performance," YG quoted Seungyoon as saying.The tour will continue in six other cities, including Osaka, Nagoya and Kyoto, through September. The next concert will take place at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka on Monday.The group will also drop a Japanese EP album titled "WE" next month. (Yonhap)