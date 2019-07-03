German commerce chamber begins female empowerment program

BUSINESS

Group photo of KGCCI’s Women in Korea mentors and mentees (KGCCI)

The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Wednesday its female leadership group Women in Korea kicked off the second generation of its mentorship program.KGCCI started the mentorship program in 2018 with 14 mentors who are international and Korean C-level female executives in Korea and 16 mentees who are female employees in the middle management of KGCCI’s member companies.The second generation of the WIR mentorship program has more than doubled the number of participants, including 33 mentors and 38 mentees.Participating companies include AXA, Bae, Kim & Lee, Bayer Korea, CJ Corp., Continental Automotive Korea, Deutsche Bank Seoul Branch, KB Securities, and Kim & Chang.The KGCCI Women Ii Korea group is a cross-industry, cross-national network of female executives who want to help Korean women in middle management unlock their leadership potential and accelerate value-driven leadership with a focus on gender, generations and geography.Women in Korea launched in 2017 and comprises highly engaged senior executives with a passion to support emerging women leaders leverage their full potential and blaze their own trail in the workplace, KGCCI said.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)