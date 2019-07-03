Irregular workers’ strike disrupts school operations

Irregular workers at schools went on strike Wednesday to call for the elimination of discrimination in wages and welfare vis-a-vis regular workers, causing disruptions in the meal services at nearly half of the schools nationwide.
|(Yonhap)
Six-hour-long negotiations between irregular workers at schools and education authorities fell through the previous day, leading some 22,000 irregular workers at schools -- including cooks, nutritionists and administrative workers -- to stage a walkout until Friday.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 22,004 irregular workers, or 14.4 percent, of those working at 10,585 public kindergartens and schools across the nation had joined the strike, according to the Ministry of Education.
School meal services were suspended at 3,547 of the 10,438 public schools nationwide. At 2,572 schools, hot meals for students were replaced with bread, milk, juice or other simple food. Students at some schools were asked to bring their own lunches or to cut short classes.
The irregular workers, who are permanent employees but are paid less than regular workers, demand that they get equal pay, welfare benefits and job security as regular workers.
They have demanded a 6.24 percent increase in their basic pay and the elimination of discrimination in allowances, as part of their campaign to achieve 80 percent of the salary level of the lowest-grade civil service employees during the Moon Jae-in presidency.
Education authorities are believed to have offered a 1.8 percent pay raise.
The Education Offices in 17 cities and provinces are operating situation rooms to minimize inconvenience caused by the strike and draw up measures.
The irregular workers were set to hold a rally at Gwanghwamun Square at 3.p.m. Wednesday, with some 40,000 people expected to attend. The three-day strike could be extended, according to the workers.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)