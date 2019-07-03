'Spider-Man: Far From Home' opens in S. Korea with 674,000 admissions

The latest Marvel film "Spider-Man: Far From Home" earned a solid 674,000 views on its first day of release in South Korean cinemas, data showed Wednesday.
The superhero flick dominated the daily box office charts on Tuesday, dethroning the long-time leading Disney live-action film "Aladdin" seen by about 72,000 people on the 49th day of its release, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
|(Sony Pictures)
The figure 674,000 beats the 545,000 opening total for the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
The upbeat ticket sales of "Far From Home" are expected to continue further as it posted nearly 500,000 pre-sold tickets as of 9 a.m. The number accounts for 77.5 percent of all tickets reserved.
The film revolves around the young hero's adventure, setting the stage for the next era after "Avengers: Endgame." (Yonhap)