'Spider-Man: Far From Home' opens in S. Korea with 674,000 admissions

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 3, 2019 - 09:57
  • Updated : Jul 3, 2019 - 09:57

The latest Marvel film "Spider-Man: Far From Home" earned a solid 674,000 views on its first day of release in South Korean cinemas, data showed Wednesday.

The superhero flick dominated the daily box office charts on Tuesday, dethroning the long-time leading Disney live-action film "Aladdin" seen by about 72,000 people on the 49th day of its release, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.


(Sony Pictures)

The figure 674,000 beats the 545,000 opening total for the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The upbeat ticket sales of "Far From Home" are expected to continue further as it posted nearly 500,000 pre-sold tickets as of 9 a.m. The number accounts for 77.5 percent of all tickets reserved.

The film revolves around the young hero's adventure, setting the stage for the next era after "Avengers: Endgame." (Yonhap)

 



