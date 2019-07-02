Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The first quarter sales of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 series smartphones were 12 percent higher than sales of the previous model, industry data showed Tuesday.According to industry tracker Counterpoint Research, 16 million units of the Galaxy S10 were sold between March and May, which was more than sales of the Galaxy S9 series in the same period last year.Samsung introduced the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10e models in March and released the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone in April.The data showed the Galaxy S10 Plus accounted 42 percent of the flagship series' sales through May, followed by the Galaxy S10 with 32 percent and the Galaxy S10e with 22 percent.The successful sales of the Galaxy S10 series lifted Samsung's market share in the global premium smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research. In the first quarter, the South Korean tech giant took 25-percent market share, up three percentage points from a year earlier. (Yonhap)