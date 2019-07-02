Galaxy Note 10 to be unveiled Aug. 7 in New York

The Galaxy Note 10 series will be unpacked at the Barclays Center in New York, with two models for the first time.
In the invitation for the Note 10 event, Samsung highlighted a hole on the upcoming device’s display with its signature S Pen. Many market watchers are speculating that the Note 10 will have a single hole for the front-facing camera module at the center of the screen, featuring the largest-ever and least-disrupted screen area.
Some have also forecast that the Bluetooth-based S Pen could be equipped with a tiny camera module, allowing users to take photos more freely.
The Note 10 is highly expected to come out as 4G and 5G models, a major difference from its predecessors. The 4G model is expected to feature a 6.28-inch screen and the 5G model a 6.75-inch screen.
Last year, the South Korean tech giant unwrapped the ninth edition at the same venue in the city on Aug. 9.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)