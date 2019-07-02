Seoul to host electric-car race ABB FIA Formula E next May

Dubbed Seoul E-Prix 2020, the championship’s 10th race in its sixth season will be held at Jamsil Sports Complex and on roads around the Olympic Park on May 3.
Fourteen rounds will take place in 12 cities, finishing the race in London in July. Participating automotive firms include Audi, Jaguar, Nissan, DS, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.
“We aim to use this opportunity of hosting Seoul E-Prix 2020 to showcase the latest eco-friendly automotive technology and offer the local automotive industry future-oriented and next-generation racing ideas,” Lee Hee-beom, chairperson of Seoul E-Prix 2020, said in a press conference Tuesday.
ABB FIA Formula E Championship first kicked off in Beijing in 2014. The race involves open-cockpit cars powered by electric batteries instead of conventional engines, therefore producing less noise and air pollution compared to Formula One and other motorsports.
For this reason, the race takes place on paved roads in the city instead of a race arena, allowing spectators proximity to the urban race.
Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Formula E, said Korea will “lead the electric revolution around the world” through next year’s race.
|Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Formula E, speaks during a press conference for Seoul E-Prix 2020 in Seoul on Tuesday. (Formula E Korea)
“We only started the first race five years ago, but it is all over the world, attracting more sponsors than any other championship. It is the fastest growing motorsports in the world, because we have a mission and purpose that this sports create a better place to live with different kind of mobility,” Agan said.
Formula E Korea will also run a variety of programs from April 25 to May 5 next year, such as K-pop concerts, seminars on electric vehicles and races involving e-bikes and electric-powered motor boats, in the hope of attracting tourists from neighboring countries such as Japan and China.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)