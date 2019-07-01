Go to Mobile Version

Hanwha introduces new electronic detonator HiTronic II

By Yeo Jun-suk
  • Published : Jul 1, 2019 - 16:35
  • Updated : Jul 1, 2019 - 16:52

South Korea’s Hanwha Corp. announced Monday it has introduced an advanced version of its electronic detonator, called “HiTronic II,” with an aim to increase the firm’s global market share to 25 percent by 2024.

Hanwha said in a press release that the company had succeeded in developing HiTronic II, an improved version of its predecessor, HiTronic I. Hitting the market in 2015. Hitronic I is the country’s first electronic detonator developed by a local defense firm.

Hanhwa`s electronic detonator HiTronic II. Hanhwa Corp.

According to the Hanwha, HiTronic II has increased its delay time to a maximum of three to four times compared to the HiTronic I. Using a duplicate connecting system, the new electronic detonator ensures safety while increasing blasting capability up to four times compared to its predecessor.

“We can proudly say HiTronic II (has been) upgraded one step further to improve efficiency in blasting work,” said Hanwha officials. “We will do our utmost to become a global mining service company through continuous supply for both domestic and global markets.”

(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)



