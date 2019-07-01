99% of workers at Homeplus now permanent employees

BUSINESS

(Homeplus)

South Korean discount chain Homeplus said Monday that it has granted permanent employment status to 14,283 contract workers at its stores, who account for some 62 percent of all workers at Homeplus, Homeplus Stores and Homeplus Holdings.The change means Homeplus employs only 1 percent of its workers, or 228 individuals, on a contract basis, according to the company.Homeplus said having 99 percent of its employees, or 22,900 individuals, hold full-time permanent status was a meaningful step as the former contract workers would now enjoy the same opportunities for promotion as all other full-time employees and would be subject to the same salary table.The company said it also hoped to increase the number of female workers in permanent positions, as this would lead to more women being promoted to management roles.According to Homeplus, the number of female employees at the management level has increased to 74 this year, as compared with only 11 the previous year.Earlier this year, the company granted permanent full-time employment status to some 12,000 contract workers at 124 stores.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)