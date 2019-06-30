Rival parties give mixed response to historic DMZ meeting

NATIONAL

The ruling Democratic Party and its smaller rivals on Sunday assessed the meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States at the inter-Korean border as a historic one.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party said the resumption of stalled talks is meaningful but stressed the national interest should be prioritized in the process of denuclearization talks.



The DP highlighted President Moon Jae-in's mediating role in realizing a three-party meeting also involving U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the two Koreas.





(Yonhap)

"It was a historic meeting that raised hopes for peace on the Korean Peninsula and unification," Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, a DP spokesman said."The border village of Panmunjom, long viewed as a symbol of division and confrontation, has become a symbol of peace and cooperation. We've also identified that the denuclearization of the peninsula and a permanent peace regime are entering an irreversible phase," he said.Rep. Na Kyung-won, floor leader of the LKP, told reporters it is positive that the U.S. and North Korea have resumed their stalled dialogue, following the no-deal summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February."But it is quite worrisome regarding Trump's comments that any country can have such a missile. In the process of denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea, we should put priority on seeking the national interest of the Republic of Korea," she noted.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said the meeting of the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. will become a milestone in bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula."We welcome (the meeting) setting the stage for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. We will spare no effort for bipartisan cooperation to make practical denuclearization possible," Rep. Choi Do-ja, a BP spokeswoman, said.The liberal Party for Democracy and Peace called on rival parties to seek bipartisan cooperation in pursuing peace beyond party and ideological lines.The leftist Justice Party expressed hope that the Moon-Kim-Trump meeting could lead to working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang and a third summit between Trump and Kim. (Yonhap)