Rallies welcoming, protesting Trump held in central Seoul

NATIONAL

Members of the Korean Veterans Association hold a rally near Cheonggyecheon to welcome US President Donald Trump’s visit to Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)

Members of the progressive civic group Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea hold a press conference in front of the Sejong Center of the Performing Arts, protesting US President Donald Trump’s visit to Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Civic groups continued to hold rallies welcoming and opposing US President Donald Trump’s visit to Seoul on Sunday as Trump held a summit with President Moon Jae-in and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone.Trump arrived in Seoul on Saturday after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. On Sunday, Trump held bilateral talks with Moon at the presidential office and met with Kim at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Koreas.Police maintained the highest level of security in Seoul, partially restricting traffic and installing fences at major spots along Trump’s travel route.Pro-US groups welcomed Trump’s visit and called for a stronger alliance between South Korea and the US, while anti-US organizations opposed the visit and called for a stop to US-led sanctions against North Korea.The pro-US activists were mostly senior citizens, with many of them war veterans, retired military personnel and supporters of imprisoned former President Park Geun-hye.During a rally led by the minor right-wing Our Republican Party, participants held placards reading, “Thank you, USA,” and waved the national flags of South Korea and the US near Seoul Plaza. They also called for the immediate release of Park.During the 1950-53 Korean War, the US fought alongside South Korea under the United Nations flag against the communist North Korea, which was backed by China and the Soviet Union. More than 36,000 US troops were killed in the war.Progressive civic groups also held press conferences, protesting Trump’s visit and calling for an end to the Korean War and international sanctions relief.“We expect a new breakthrough to implement the North Korea-US joint declaration through Trump’s visit to Korea and the Korea-US summit,” progressive civic group Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea said at a press conference in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)