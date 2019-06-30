Go to Mobile Version

Moon, Trump visit DMZ observation post together

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 30, 2019 - 15:05
  • Updated : Jun 30, 2019 - 15:26

US President Donald Trump visited an observation post along the inter-Korean border, overlooking North Korea, and received a briefing from front-line troops Sunday.


(Yonhap)

The trip to the Observation Post Ouellette came just ahead of Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom, also known as the Joint Security Area, located not far away from there.

Wearing a suit, Trump looked at the northern side across the DMZ with no binoculars, according to TV footage. (Yonhap)



