Moon, Trump visit DMZ observation post together

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump visited an observation post along the inter-Korean border, overlooking North Korea, and received a briefing from front-line troops Sunday.







(Yonhap)

The trip to the Observation Post Ouellette came just ahead of Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom, also known as the Joint Security Area, located not far away from there.Wearing a suit, Trump looked at the northern side across the DMZ with no binoculars, according to TV footage. (Yonhap)