Trump calls for more 'balanced' trade with Seoul

BUSINESS

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for more balanced trades between Seoul and Washington, and requested South Korean firms expand their investment in the United States.



During his visit to Seoul, Trump met leaders of South Korean conglomerates, with participants of the event, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.



During the gathering, the US president cheered the latest revision of the free trade agreement between the two countries but claimed that there should be more efforts to reduce what he calls "imbalanced" trade.







(AP)

"South Korea has made great progress in reducing our trade imbalance and unleashing new prosperity for both of our countries," Trump said in his speech delivered to the business leaders.At the request of Washington, the two countries began last year to negotiate ways to revise the original deal, known as the KORUS FTA that went into effect in 2012. Seoul lowered barriers for US automobiles under the revised free trade deal that was implemented this year."Our upgraded agreement will benefit workers in both the United States and South Korea," he added.Under the new deal, Washington was able to extend a tariff of 25 percent on Korean pickup trucks by another 20 years to 2041.South Korea also doubled the 25,000-vehicle unit threshold for US car imports that do not have to comply with domestic industry regulations."We must remain vigilant and ensure that we keep moving forward to a more balanced trade relationship and further reduce the trade deficit," Trump said.The combined amount of trade between South Korea and the United States, meanwhile, reached an all-time high level in 2018 at $131.6 billion, up 10.3 percent on-year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.South Korea's trade surplus with the US came to $13.8 billion in 2018, down 22.9 percent on-year, the ministry data showed. (Yonhap)