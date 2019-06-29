N. Korea says Trump's DMZ meeting offer 'interesting suggestion'

NATIONAL

North Korea said Saturday that a proposal by US President Donald Trump to meet its leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas is a "very interesting suggestion."



"We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) cited First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui as saying.





(Captured from Donald Trump's Twitter account)



Trump earlier made the offer on Twitter, hours before he was due to visit Seoul from Osaka, Japan, where he had been attending a Group of 20 summit.

(Yonhap)