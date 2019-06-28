Far-right party to relocate rally station ahead of Trump’s visit

The decision comes a day before US President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to South Korea, following a police advisory that the rally station’s presence could pose security risks.
|Our Republican Party supporters reinstalled the rally station at the Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul Wednesday morning. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
Our Republican Party Chairman Rep. Cho Won-jin said the party leadership has decided to move the protest tents to the pedestrian mall in front of the nearby Seoul Finance Center.
“We can come back to Gwanghwamun Square any time,” Cho told supporters Friday morning. He also assured the crowd of protestors that there will be legal action against Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who ordered the forcible removal of the illegal rally facilities Tuesday morning. The party installed new tents within a matter of hours.
The Seoul government said, however, that the relocation would also be illegal. The transportation law prohibits installations on streets and pedestrian roads.
