Celltrion adopts new clinical trial management software

BUSINESS

The South Korean biotechnology firm Celltrion has adopted Veeva Vault eTMF software to increase efficiency in managing its clinical trials, Veeva Systems announced Friday.The California-based software company’s program modernizes the clinical trial process and enhances cross-team collaboration, the company said.With the new software, Celltrion can now manage its master files in real time and can maintain all paperwork in a single cloud-based platform, Veeva Systems said.Celltrion said the new system is now in place for two of its global projects and that the biotech company expects it to help it manage numerous clinical trials in various locations throughout the world in a more effective manner.Meanwhile, the software got less favorable reviews on Blind, an anonymous social media platform for working people here.People who could not be identified individually, but who verifiably worked for companies such as the Korea offices of Boeringher Ingelheim, Pfizer, MSD and Indi Pharma, said the system was time-consuming and made them feel as if they were under surveillance.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)