[Breaking] Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae

(Yonhap)

On request of Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve issues involving the deployment of a US anti-missile system in Korea, President Moon Jae-in said that is why denuclearization is needed, Cheong Wa Dae said on Thursday.