Xi says many things possible from China-S. Korea cooperation

NATIONAL

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed "unswerving support" Thursday for South Korea's efforts for regional peace and an improvement in inter-Korean relations, holding summit talks here with President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said.



At the outset of the talks, which pool media were allowed to cover, Xi said Beijing would contribute to maintaining regional peace and stability.



"If our two nations join hands, (we) can do a lot of things," he told Moon.





(Yonhap)

"China will push incessantly for the development of bilateral ties with South Korea and contribute to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in this region," he added.Moon said he anticipated in-depth discussions on ways to promote peace and prosperity in the region and friendly Seoul-Beijing ties.In the summit, Moon also took note of Xi's two-day trip to Pyongyang from June 20, during which he had talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Moon said it came at a "grave time for continued progress in the Korean Peninsula peace process," according to Moon's office.He was quoted as adding that Xi's North Korea visit would contribute to the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and establishment of permanence peace.Xi shared the outcome of his visit "in detail," in what Cheong Wa Dae described as "strategic communication" on the Korea issue.Moon requested that China keep playing a "constructive" role and Xi agreed to do so, Cheong Wa Dae said.The two sides also agreed on the need for further "spurring" the current dialogue process to achieve the denuclearization and peace goal."Expressing unswerving support for our efforts for the establishment of Korean Peninsula peace and the development of South-North relations, President Xi said the Chinese side would play a constructive role for the acceleration of progress in the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press statement.Moon and Xi are on a visit to the western Japanese city of Osaka for the Group of 20 summit to open on Friday.Moon arrived here earlier in the day and headed straight to a downtown hotel, where Xi is staying, for the talks, which lasted around 40 minutes.It's their fifth summit and first in seven months. They met each other on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) regional summit in Papua New Guinea last November.(Yonhap)