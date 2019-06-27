‘Respect their choice’: Zhang Ziyi on Song-Song couple

LIFE&STYLE

Actress Zhang Ziyi (center) poses for photo with Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo on their wedding day.(Zhang Ziyi Weibo)

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi seems to be one of the first celebrities to have broken her silence on the pending divorce between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.On Thursday Zhang wrote on her official Weibo account, “Respect their choice, believe it to be the best choice, and hope to see them at their best in the future.”While she did not mention the high-profile couple by name, many believe the post alluded to Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who on Thursday announced their plans to begin divorce proceedings.Zhang is a friend of Song Hye-kyo and attended the couple’s wedding in October 2017.The surprise announcement from the so-called “Song-Song couple” is the focus of much media attention and discussion among fans worldwide.News outlets from Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore have reported on the split.As of 5 p.m. (local time), the hashtag #SongSongCouple was No. 16 on Twitter’s list of worldwide trends.According to one South Korean media outlet, as of 2 p.m. a story about the breakup had amassed some 1.68 billion views, with more than 465,000 comments posted.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)