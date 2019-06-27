Song Hye-kyo to continue acting

LIFE&STYLE

Actress Song Hye-kyo is reportedly planning to continue her acting career regardless of the divorce proceedings underway.Local media reported Thursday that Song would soon begin work on a film titled “Anna.” Her agency, UAA, said, “Song Hye-kyo is positively discussing her appearance in the new movie directed by … Lee Joo-young.”Song had been offered the role of a lawyer in “Haena,” which is set to air later this year, but turned it down. She said through her agency that her decision regarding “Haena” was due to the ongoing divorce proceedings, the result of irreconcilable differences with Song Joong-ki.The movie “Anna” is reported to be a film that will appeal to a female audience with strong female characters, including Song’s. It will start shooting this fall. Song will be returning to the big screen five years since her last movie, “Life in My Heart,” directed by Lee Jae-yong.Many fans expressed shock over Song’s pending divorce, but welcomed the news of her plans to continue acting.By Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)