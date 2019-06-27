Go to Mobile Version

Song-Song couple’s divorce brings Itaewon luxury house into spotlight

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jun 27, 2019 - 17:06
  • Updated : Jun 27, 2019 - 17:06

With Song-Song couple’s marriage coming to an end, the house known to be owned by Song Joong-ki in the posh neighborhood of Hannam-dong, has drawn media attention again.

In May 2017, The Korea Herald reported Song Joong-ki’s purchase of a luxury house in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul in January. After the couple announced their engagement in July, speculation rose that the newlyweds would move into the house.

 
(Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

According to a report by the Ilyo Sinmun newspaper Thursday, the house has been empty for months. The report claimed that the couple has been separated for a while.

Citing a quote from a local resident, the outlet reported, “Most of the residents in the area leave out garbage bags in front of their houses for pickup, but I haven’t seen any trash in front of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s house.”

But another newspaper, the Hankook Ilbo, reported that the house was never used as a marital home, citing close acquaintances of the couple,

“The house was empty from the beginning. Song Joong-ki moved into where Song Hye-kyo had been living. They never said the house was their home. The reports about separation are not true,” the report quoted a close acquaintance of the couple as saying.

