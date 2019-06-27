Ithra holds Saudi Arabia culture week

NATIONAL

A woman draws a henna tattoo on a visitor’s hand during the “Bridges to Seoul” event at Grand Hilton Seoul. (The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture)

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, kicked off an event to promote Saudi Arabia’s culture in Seoul this week.The event has been held across the world to promote Saudi culture and history and expand cultural exchanges with other countries.In Asia, South Korea is the first to hold the event, titled “Bridges to Seoul,” which will run until Wednesday at Grand Hilton Seoul.“I am very pleased to promote the history and culture of Saudi Arabia to Korea and hope that it will be an opportunity to move towards a deeper understanding of each other’s culture,” director of programs at Ithra, Ali Al-Mutairi, said in a press release.“Bridge to Seoul” consists of three main theme zones, including a flower exhibition hall, a film theater and a photo and video hall.Three Saudi documentary films, including “The Cave,” “ 50000 Thousand Photograph” and “Joud” will be screened at the theater. The event also offers the opportunity to experience henna tattoo and taste Sukri dates and Arabica coffee.The Seoul edition of “The Bridges” campaign coincides with the official visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud from Wednesday to Thursday.The event is one of the initiatives of Ithra, which aims to support young Saudi artists and enable them to promote their work locally and internationally to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy, including culture- and creativity-related sectors.(hnpark@heraldcorp.com)