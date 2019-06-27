GOT7 showcases new song on ‘The Today Show’

ENTERTAINMENT

GOT7 (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop act GOT7 showcased the English version of its new song “Eclipse” on “The Today Show,” a popular NBC program.The seven-piece act appeared on the show around 10 a.m. to enthusiastic applause and demonstrated the dance moves for the song.GOT7 is visiting the US as part of its ongoing world tour, which kicked off with a June 15-16 concert in Seoul. After a performance in Newark, New Jersey, Thursday, the band will perform in Toronto, Canada, Sunday, then return stateside for a concert in Dallas next Wednesday. From there it will move on to Los Angeles for a concert July 6; Oakland, California, July 10; Mexico City, Mexico, July 13; and Santiago, Chile, July 16.The boy band is also slated to appear on “Good Day New York” on Thursday, prior to the Newark concert, which will mark its second appearance on the Fox 5 show since last July.Since its debut in 2014 with the EP “Got It?” the band has released nine EPs. The latest, “Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity,” came out in May.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)